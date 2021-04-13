Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:07 IST
WH: J&J pause won't have 'significant impact'

A White House coronavirus adviser says the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the FDA and CDC “will not have a significant impact” on the overall vaccination plan in the U.S.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, says, “We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.” The CDC and FDA announced Tuesday they recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review data involving six reported US cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. Zients says in a statement the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5% of the recorded shots in arms in the United States so far.

“Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines,” Zients says.

He adds that's more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day and meet the President's goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.

