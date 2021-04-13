Left Menu

Sonowal tells officials to enforce protetive measures to check spike in COVID cases

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:35 IST
Sonowal tells officials to enforce protetive measures to check spike in COVID cases
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday emphasised on creating micro-containment zone along with extensive testing to combat the resurgence of COVID 19 pandemic.

The chief minister in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Joint Directors of Health and other stakeholders associated with COVID 19 management directed the officials to enforce protective measures to check the spike in positive cases.

Sonowal said that though the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic has pushed up the daily surge of positive cases in some parts of the country but Assam was yet to fully witness the spike of positive cases.

He asked the officials to ramp up testing, adopt test, track and treat protocol.

He said that micro containment zone would help to contain the local transmission while timely testing will help to manage infection effectively and clinically.

Besides important locations like railway stations, airports, other places of concentration where people generally converge should be identified for the testing facilities.

Sonowal directed the Joint Directors to go vigorously on contact tracing and try to achieve the target of at least one lakh testing per day across the state.

The chief minister also asked the officials to take all steps to make Prime Minister's call for 'Tika Utsav' a success.

The inoculation drives in all the districts should be intensified for all the eligible beneficiaries.

Sonowal directed for strengthening of existing infrastructures like COVID Care Centres, isolation beds, oxygen cylinders to face any exigency.

The chief minister further directed the deputy commissioners to take the help of popular personalities in their respective districts to generate awareness among the people for taking the vaccine and to go for testing.

Assam performed exceedingly well in COVID management during the first wave, Sonowal said and requested all the frontline workers to render their services this time also to make Assam a model state in the COVID care management.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Chief Minister Paban Kumar Borthakur along with other senior officials were present during the meeting.

PTI DG RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's progress against COVID-19 is being threatened by new variants - PM Trudeau

The progress Canada has made against COVID-19 is being threatened by the spread of more contagious and dangerous variants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in notably downbeat remarks.The situation were facing with COVID-19 rem...

Govt not going for lockdowns in big way, says Sitharaman amid COVID wave

Amid surging coronavirus cases in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday made it clear that the government would not go for lockdowns in a big way and only resort to local containment.In a virtual meeting with World Bank Grou...

1968 short film on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar acquired by NFAI

A rare short film made on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1968 has been acquired by the National Film Archive of India. The film in Marathi titled Mahapurush Dr Ambedkar was produced by the Director of Publicity, Government of Maharashtra in July ...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction after U.S. recommends pause for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots, in a fresh setback to global efforts to tackle the pandemic. Fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021