Sonowal tells officials to enforce protetive measures to check spike in COVID cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday emphasised on creating micro-containment zone along with extensive testing to combat the resurgence of COVID 19 pandemic.

The chief minister in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Joint Directors of Health and other stakeholders associated with COVID 19 management directed the officials to enforce protective measures to check the spike in positive cases.

Sonowal said that though the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic has pushed up the daily surge of positive cases in some parts of the country but Assam was yet to fully witness the spike of positive cases.

He asked the officials to ramp up testing, adopt test, track and treat protocol.

He said that micro containment zone would help to contain the local transmission while timely testing will help to manage infection effectively and clinically.

Besides important locations like railway stations, airports, other places of concentration where people generally converge should be identified for the testing facilities.

Sonowal directed the Joint Directors to go vigorously on contact tracing and try to achieve the target of at least one lakh testing per day across the state.

The chief minister also asked the officials to take all steps to make Prime Minister's call for 'Tika Utsav' a success.

The inoculation drives in all the districts should be intensified for all the eligible beneficiaries.

Sonowal directed for strengthening of existing infrastructures like COVID Care Centres, isolation beds, oxygen cylinders to face any exigency.

The chief minister further directed the deputy commissioners to take the help of popular personalities in their respective districts to generate awareness among the people for taking the vaccine and to go for testing.

Assam performed exceedingly well in COVID management during the first wave, Sonowal said and requested all the frontline workers to render their services this time also to make Assam a model state in the COVID care management.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Chief Minister Paban Kumar Borthakur along with other senior officials were present during the meeting.

PTI DG RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)