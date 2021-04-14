Record 29 single-day deaths push Jharkhand's COVID-19 toll to

Jharkhand reported a record 29 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, pushing the toll to 1,261, while the tally climbed to 1,44,594 with 2,844 fresh cases, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The state now has 17,155 active cases following the recovery of 1,26,178 patients, he said.

State capital Ranchi reported the highest number of single-day deaths as well as new infections - 6 and 1,049, respectively.

Altogether, 34,155 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)