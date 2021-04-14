Left Menu

UP CM orders procurement of 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad

In view of the shortage of Remdesivir in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of Remdesivir from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on an urgent basis.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:21 IST
UP CM orders procurement of 25,000 Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the shortage of Remdesivir in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of Remdesivir from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on an urgent basis. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the officers of the Health Department left for Ahmedabad to get 25000 Remedisver injections at 10.40 am today.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Earlier, the Centre on Sunday prohibited exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.

Meanwhile, the UP CM on Tuesday went into self-isolation after coming into contact with some officials who tested positive for COVID-19. "A few officials in my office have contracted COVID-19. I had come into their contact. That is why, as a precautionary measure, I am self-isolating myself and will work virtually," the UP CM tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh reported 18,021 new COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar near 1-month lows as strong debt sale weighs on U.S. yields

The dollar held near a one-month low on Wednesday as strong demand at a U.S. bond auction fuelled a widespread drop in Treasury yields, reducing the interest rate advantage the greenback held over other major currencies. In early London tra...

UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV

Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the European Union over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Irelands RTE television reported on Wednesday.The request came in two...

China says Chinese climate envoy to hold talks with Kerry on COP 26

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Chinas special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, will meet with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry in Shanghai.At the meeting, the two will exchange views on COP 26, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the...

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021