The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with companies such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, Italian daily La Stampa reported, citing a source from the Italian Health Ministry. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed the French economy should grow by 5% in 2021, and told BFM TV that financial aid measures should remain until the end of the coronavirus pandemic. * Italy's AIFA could discuss the possibility of using Johnson & Johnson's vaccine only for people over the age of 60, the head of the medicines agency said.

* Spain will extend a series of measures aimed at protecting vulnerable tenants from eviction and rent hikes by three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. * Poland will reopen kindergartens and allow open-air sports from April 19, but other restrictions will be extended by a week, the health minister said.

AMERICAS * U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

* Brazil's Senate on Tuesday launched an inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic. * Pfizer can deliver 10% more doses of its vaccine to the United States by the end of May and meet its 300 million doses supply target two weeks earlier than expected, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * While most Japanese residents remain opposed to the Tokyo Games going ahead in 100 days' time, the International Olympic Committee hopes the mood will shift when people realise how much emphasis has been placed on minimising the risk of infections.

* India hit a new daily record of infections as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas. * Australia's federal government and states will discuss setting up mass vaccination centres from as early as June for people above 50, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

* Thailand reported 1,335 new cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic and the third record rise this week. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa is not considering terminating its contract with Johnson & Johnson for 31 million doses of its vaccine, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said, a day after it suspended its rollout. * The South African government's downpayments to Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer for vaccines are not refundable under any circumstances, its health minister said.

* A bid to secure more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for Israel's world-beating vaccination drive has become mired in political squabbles, just as its leaders saw the coveted prize of "herd immunity" as within reach. * The Democratic Republic of Congo will start on April 19 its vaccination campaign with 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses it received from the COVAX global vaccines sharing scheme after delaying the rollout for more than a month.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * With two vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets pushed to record highs as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy reopens.

* Vaccine rollouts are brightening the outlook for global oil demand, the International Energy Agency said, though rising cases in some major oil-consuming countries show a recovery may be fragile. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Edited by Mark Heinrich)

