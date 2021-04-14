Left Menu

Thailand reports daily record of over 1,300 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported on Wednesday 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic and the third record rise this week, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a new wave of infections. The spike in cases comes as Thais celebrate the Songkran new year holidays and authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and reduce gatherings to help limit the outbreak, which includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant first identified in Britain.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:09 IST
Thailand reports daily record of over 1,300 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand reported on Wednesday 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic and the third record rise this week, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a new wave of infections.

The spike in cases comes as Thais celebrate the Songkran new year holidays and authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and reduce gatherings to help limit the outbreak, which includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant first identified in Britain. "The period after Songkran is a critical time to control the outbreak, if not we could see 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day," senior health official, Opas Karnkawinpong, said, urging people to work from home for two weeks after the holidays.

Starting on Thursday, shopping malls will close earlier than usual at 9 p.m. to help curb the outbreak, a retail industry group said. Thailand has up to now managed to keep case numbers relatively contained compared to many other countries, with its total caseload now at 35,910 and deaths at 97.

Of the new infections reported on Wednesday, 351 were in Bangkok, the epicenter of the third wave of cases. No new deaths were reported. The latest outbreak has raised concerns about strains on the healthcare system. All positive cases have to be admitted into the hospital under Thai rules, with 7,491 patients currently being treated.

Thailand had received another one million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, of which 600,000 doses will be used to inoculate all frontline medical workers this month, Opas said. The country so far has received two million Sinovac doses and 117,300 shots from AstraZeneca.

Up to now, 579,305 doses have been administered, including 73,561-second doses, Opas said, describing Thailand's vaccine drive as "on track." Thailand has vaccinated less than 0.4% of its population, trailing neighbors like Malaysia with 1.5% and 14.6% in Singapore, according to a Reuters estimate.

Authorities have defended the performance saying it was suitable for the country. Thailand's main vaccination drive is expected to start in June, using locally-produced AstraZeneca shots to inoculate half of its adult population by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

KKR to buy IT services firm Ensono

Private-equity giant KKR Co Inc said on Wednesday it would buy information technology services provider Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and MC Partners.The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Reuters had reported on Tu...

Fire breaks out in shanties in southeast Delhi area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in some shanties located in southeast Delhis Noor Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services DFS officials said.No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.According to DFS, a call regarding the ...

India's first most affordable E-vehicles ready to be launched next month

Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh India, April 14 ANINewsVoir Chhattisgarh-based startup RedMoto XEV launches three new Electric vehicle Models which will be available to buyers in the Indian market from May 21. The use of these Eco-friendly vehi...

Russia jails former official for state treason

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a former state official to 12.5 years in prison after finding him guilty of state treason. Alexander Vorobyov, a former assistant to the presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, was arrested i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021