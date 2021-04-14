Left Menu

Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:02 IST
Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana recorded 2,157 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 3.34 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,780 with eight more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 361, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (245) and Rangareddy (206), a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 13.

The total number of cases stood at 3,34,738 while with 821 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,07,499.

Speaking to reporters,Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said there is no shortage of remdesivir which is used to treat COVID-19 or vaccine against the virus in the state.

He said as much as 95 per cent of patients is asymptomatic and all the hospitals in Telangana including private medical colleges are fully equipped to treat patients.

The state has 25,459 active cases and over 72,000 samples rpt 72,000 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.12 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over three lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.86 per cent, while it was 88.9 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 20 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.12 lakh got their second shot also as of April 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,902 people in intensive care units with Covid-19

France saw the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 decline by 50 to 5,902 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed....

FACTBOX-Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan

Foreign troops under NATO command will withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11 after two decades of war, the U.S. government said on Wednesday. Here are some facts about NATOs military involvement in suppo...

Swiss to further relax COVID-19 restrictions from next week

The Swiss government announced further easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, allowing restaurants to reopen outdoor terraces from next week and sports events to take place with audiences.The government said cinemas, theatres and...

IPL 2021: Maxwell fifty steers RCB to 149/8 against SRH

Glenn Maxwell scored a gutsy half-century to ensure that Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB, despite losing a flurry of wickets in the second half of their innings, set up a 150-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH in their Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021