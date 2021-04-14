Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,157 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 3.34 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,780 with eight more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 361, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (245) and Rangareddy (206), a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 13.

The total number of cases stood at 3,34,738 while with 821 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,07,499.

Speaking to reporters,Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said there is no shortage of remdesivir which is used to treat COVID-19 or vaccine against the virus in the state.

He said as much as 95 per cent of patients is asymptomatic and all the hospitals in Telangana including private medical colleges are fully equipped to treat patients.

The state has 25,459 active cases and over 72,000 samples rpt 72,000 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.12 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over three lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.86 per cent, while it was 88.9 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 20 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 3.12 lakh got their second shot also as of April 13.

