Ireland's first dose vaccination target still on track - minister

Updated: 14-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:27 IST
Ireland's first dose vaccination target still on track - minister

Ireland's plan for 80% of adults to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June remains on track after Pfizer Inc-BioNTech announced additional European deliveries on Wednesday, its health minister said.

Ireland restricted the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine this week, while Johnson & Johnson delayed delivery of its shot to Europe. Dublin will also decide over the next week whether to extend the gap between inoculations of the Pfizer jab to eight or 12 weeks, Stephen Donnelly said.

"It's been a bumpy week but ultimately we're still on target," Donnelly told Newstalk radio, adding the government would focus on first doses, having previously forecast that 70% of adults would be fully vaccinated by July.

