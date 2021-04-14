Delhi government adds 718 new COVID-19 beds in 11 hospitals

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has added 718 new COVID-reserved beds in 11 hospitals. This is the fourth time the Delhi government has increased the number of beds in hospitals in the last 15 days.

The total number of COVID-reserved beds in these hospitals has gone up to 5,221. The number of ICU beds and ventilators have also been increased in hospitals.

There were 628 ventilators in these hospitals and 28 more ventilators have been added. With the addition of 187 ICU beds, the total number of ICU beds in the national capital will reach 874.

The hospitals where the addition of beds has been made include Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deepchand Bandhu Hospital and Satyavadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. (ANI)

