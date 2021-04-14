Moderna COVID-19 shot production unlikely to significantly increase in next few months -CEO

The pace of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine production is unlikely to speed up markedly in the next few months, though the drugmaker expects its manufacturing capacity to expand significantly by 2022, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said during a Wednesday investor call.

Moderna is still on track to deliver between 700 million and 1 billion doses in 2021, Bancel said. "Adding big chunks of capacity takes time," he added.

