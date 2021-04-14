COVID-19: Muzaffarnagar reports 399 more cases, 2 deaths

Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar Wednesday reported 399 more COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, pushing the overall figures to 10,563 infections and 125 fatalities, officials said.

With this, the number of active cases has reached 1,424.

As many as 13 jail inmates are among the 399 positive cases reported Wednesday, the officials said. Meanwhile, 49 more people recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)