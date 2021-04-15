Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospitalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:53 IST
Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.
Haque, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.
He died around 5 am, the sources said.
Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
