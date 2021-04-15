Odisha reports record 2,989 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally mounts

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload jumped to 3,58,342 on Thursday after 2,989 people tested positive, the biggest single-day spike this year, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,935, a health department official said.

Of the new infections detected in all the 30 districts, 1,733 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining are local-contact cases.

Sundergarh district logged 631 new cases, followed by Khurda (438), Kalahandi (260), Cuttack (208), Nuapada (151), Sambalpur(148), Bargarh (126), Puri (112) and Bolangir (110), he said.

The deaths were reported from Kalahandi and Keonjhar districts. A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

The coastal state now has 14,621 active cases, while 3,58,342 patients have thus far recovered from the disease.

It has tested over 94.96 lakh samples, including 34,571 on Wednesday, the official said, adding, the positivity rate stands at 3.77 per cent.

