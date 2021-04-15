Left Menu

114 more die from COVID in UP as state reports highest single-day spike of 22,439 cases

Uttar Pradesh Thursday reported 114 coronavirus deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, its record daily infection numbers since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to an official. The infection has killed 9,480 people in the state, which has reported 7,66,360 cases so far, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. This is the second day in a row when the state has reported a record daily increase in the COVID numbers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:59 IST
114 more die from COVID in UP as state reports highest single-day spike of 22,439 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Thursday reported 114 coronavirus deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, its record daily infection numbers since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to an official. The infection has killed 9,480 people in the state, which has reported 7,66,360 cases so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

This is the second day in a row when the state has reported a record daily increase in the COVID numbers. On Wednesday, 20,510 cases had surfaced in the state.

It was last year in September when the state had witnessed 113 deaths.

''In the past 24 hours, 22,439 fresh cases were reported while 4,222 people were discharged,'' Prasad said, adding that the state currently has 1,29,848 active cases.

As many as 6,27,032 people have recovered from the infection since last year, he added.

On Wednesday, 2.06 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.75 crores, Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Why makers are silent regarding production details? Know in detail!

The South Korean television series Arthdal Chronicles was renewed for a Season 2 on February 12, 2020. Despite the renewal, the shows filming could not start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 11, 2020, the production was officially post...

Cricket Corruption: Bitcoin transaction is new phenomenon, says ICC Integrity head Marshall

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streaks shocking admission of cricket corruption has also shone a light on cryptocurrency finding a place in the bookies list of enticements -- a brand new challenge for the ICCs Anti-Corruption Unit, which cla...

Dr. N. Prathap Kumar Successfully Performs Zero Contrast Angioplasty in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

The latest zero contrast technique brings new hope in patients with kidney disorders needing angioplasty New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Indias renowned Interventional Cardiologist and Chairman, Meditrina Group of Hospitals, Dr. N. Prathap...

Car bomb kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 were wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City in Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021