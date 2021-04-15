France's COVID-19 death toll breaches the 100,000 casualty mark

France's COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to reach more than 100,000 casualties, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, marking a bleak milestone for President Emmanuel Macron's government. Data from the health ministry's GEODES website said French hospitals registered another 300 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which - when added to the April 14 overall death figure - pushed the overall tally to more than 100,000 deaths.

France has the world's eighth-highest COVID death toll. The United States is the worst-hit country in terms of deaths, with more than 564,000 casualties, followed by Brazil, Mexico and India.

