No let up in COVID surge in Bihar:1675 fresh cases, 21 new deaths

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 24 fresh fatalities the death toll due to coronavirus increased to 1675 on Thursday in Bihar, where with 6133 new infections the tally of COVID cases has crossed three lakh mark.

According to the health department bulletin, seven fresh deaths have been reported in Patna, three each in Gaya and Katihar, two each in Darbhanga and West Champaran and one casualty each in Begusarai, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger, Muzaffarpurand Rohtas.

A total 6133 new cases surfaced in the state in past 24 hours, out of which Patna alone accounted for 2105 infections.

Among districts Patna had maximum share of 66,913 cases out of total caseload of 3,01,304 in Bihar.

Other major affected districts are-Bhagalpur with 601 cases, Gaya (431), Muzaffarpur (265) and Begusarai (174).

A total of 755 patients recovered in last 24 hours while 2,70,550 COVID patients have been cured in the state since the start of the pandemic last year. Recovery rate of COVID patients has further gone down to 89.79 per cent in the state Thursday.

A total of 1,01,236 samples were tested in last 24 hours, while the total samples clinically examined in the state so far stand at 24944876. There are 29078 active cases in the state.

On the vaccination front, a total of 97,283 eligible citizens were administered jabs during the day. Total 56,05,889 people have been inoculated in the state so far Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took second dose of vaccine at state-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) here.

Deputy chief ministers-Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi- besides senior ministers of the state including Vijay Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Principal Secretaries to the chief minister Dipak Kumar and Chanchal Kumar also got the second dose of vaccine at IGIMS Thursday.

Shops and business establishments closed at 7 pm as part of the curbs imposed in the state to check spread of the virus.

