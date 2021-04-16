Left Menu

PSUs asked to dedicate hospital beds for COVID-19 management

16-04-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

To augment hospital infrastructure for the management of severe cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has advised all central ministries to ask hospitals under their control or PSUs to set up dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within hospitals for COVID care.

The central ministries have also been advised that details of such dedicated hospital wards or blocks be provided to the public.

The move comes as India battles a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

In a letter to the ministries, the Union Health Secretary has said that the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country calls for similar supportive action as last year from all such central ministries or departments and their PSUs and hospitals under their control. To substantially augment hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients across the country, the ministry has advised all central ministries to issue instructions to hospitals under their control or their PSUs to set up exclusively dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals for COVID care, as was done last year. These hospitals and blocks should have separate entry and exit points for management of COVID-19 cases, to provide treatment services including specialized care for confirmed COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said. ''Additionally, these dedicated hospital wards or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators and specialized Critical Care Units (wherever available), laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry, etc., along with dedicated health workforce,'' it said.

For the public to avail of the required treatment at these hospital wards/blocks, the central ministries have also been advised that details of such dedicated hospital wards or blocks are provided to the public, duly coordinating with the respective health departments of state and UTs and the district health administration of states and districts wherever these hospitals are located. It has been suggested that a nodal officer may be nominated from the ministry or department for necessary coordination with respective states and UTs and their contact details be shared with states and UTs as well as the Union Health Ministry.

Many states and UTs across the country have been reporting a surge since the past few weeks in the cases and deaths caused by COVID-19, the ministry said. The Centre has been leading the fight against COVID-19 with a 'Whole of Government" approach through a collaborative strategy of proactively supporting states in COVID management and public health response measures. As part of this response, several government ministries, empowered groups, and the union of secretaries are working in tandem to manage the situation effectively and to provide all required support to States/UTs.

