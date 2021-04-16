Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:30 IST
Over 8 million Russians vaccinated against COVID-19 - Ifax
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia has vaccinated more than 8 million citizens so far against COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying on Friday, out of a total Russian population of some 144 million.

It is an increase of around 3 million in the past six weeks. Golikova said on March 5 that 5 million Russians had received at least the first shot of the two-dose vaccine.

