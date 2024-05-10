Hamas says Israel rejecting ceasefire proposal by amending it brings things back to square one
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:59 IST
Palestinian militant group Hamas said in a statement on Friday that Israel's effective rejection of a ceasefire proposal put by mediators, via the amendments it made to it, has brought things back to square one.
Hamas added that it will hold consultations with Palestinian factions to review its negotiation strategy.
