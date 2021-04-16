Left Menu

Mumbai's Haffkine Bio-Pharma targets 22.8 crore Covaxin vials a year

It is an ambitious project which is important from the angle of vaccination of such a large population, said the managing director of the Maharashtra government undertaking.There will be an internal team as well as a technical team to set up the facility for production of raw materials.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:28 IST
Mumbai's Haffkine Bio-Pharma targets 22.8 crore Covaxin vials a year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After receiving permission to make Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Mumbai-based Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical on Friday said it would take least at one year's time for the company to start actual production.

A top official said the state-run company is targeting to produce 22.8 crore vials of the vaccine per year.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr Sandeep Rathod, managing director, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, said, "Our target is to produce around 22.8 crore vaccine vials but it will take one year for us to start production." Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the ICMR have developed Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

''And now we received a contract to produce the vaccine at our Parel facility in Mumbai,'' he said.

''A proposal was submitted in January this year owing to the rising cases of coronavirus and need for more vaccines to immunise a large number of people. It is an ambitious project which is important from the angle of vaccination of such a large population," said the managing director of the Maharashtra government undertaking.

"There will be an internal team as well as a technical team to set up the facility for production of raw materials. Once we receive all the clearances from the Centre about safety and quality standards, we will start vaccine production," he said.

''The installed capacity of the new facility will be of 22.8 crore vials per year and we will make optimum use of it,'' Dr Rathod said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP demands account of money collected in Punjab CM COVID Relief Fund

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh give an account of the money collected in the Punjab CM Covid Relief Fund.AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann also sought details of where the funds had bee...

WRAPUP 3-Opponents of Myanmar coup form unity government, aim for 'federal democracy'

Opponents of Myanmars junta announced a National Unity Government on Friday including ousted members of parliament and leaders of anti-coup protests and ethnic minorities, saying their aim was to end military rule and restore democracy.Myan...

Foden's ''Are you ready'' post to Mbappe on Twitter backfires

A post on Twitter between high-profile soccer players after a Champions League game has backfired, highlighting the perils of sports stars handing over control of their social media accounts to third parties.After scoring the goal that seal...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

Erode TN, Apr 16 PTI A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021