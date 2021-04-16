Left Menu

J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause to be reviewed by U.S. panel next week

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on April 23, a top U.S. health official said on Friday. The continued pause "will allow additional time to review any additional cases that might come in, and for (the panel) to conduct a complete risk assessment and to evaluate the emerging science," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Friday news conference.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:30 IST
J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause to be reviewed by U.S. panel next week
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A U.S. panel will meet again next week to discuss whether the pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should continue, after delaying a vote on the matter earlier this week. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on April 23, a top U.S. health official said on Friday.

The continued pause "will allow additional time to review any additional cases that might come in, and for (the panel) to conduct a complete risk assessment and to evaluate the emerging science," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Friday news conference. U.S. health regulators recommended earlier this week that use of the J&J vaccine be paused after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women, out of some 7 million people who have received the shot in the United States.

The advisory panel on Wednesday called for more data before making a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-shot vaccine. Walensky said supply of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc will remain strong, even as administering of J&J's vaccine remains on hold.

"We continue to work with pharmacies, states and FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to make sure the vaccine supply remains robust across the country," she said. Reuters reported on Friday that rich countries are stocking up on Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots as concerns mount about vaccines from J&J and AstraZeneca Plc.

Walensky said she is very concerned about rising U.S. COVID-19 cases driven by the relaxing of state restrictions to curb virus transmission and the spread of more contagious new coronavirus variants of COVID-19. The U.S. seven-day average daily case count is 69,500, with hospitalizations up 5% to 8%, and daily deaths have increased for the third day in a row, Walensky added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan seeks buyer for luxury villa of ex-leader's daughter

Uzbekistans government offered a glimpse on Friday of the lifestyle enjoyed by its former leaders children, promoting a luxury villa in 94 acres of grounds that it aims to auction off to a hotel developer. Featuring a winery, a disco hall, ...

Sports News Roundup: Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win; Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Motor racing-Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard, says Steiner

Nikita Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard to find the limit, Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday after his Russian rookie went spinning off track again.Mazepins race debut in Bahrain in March lasted only three corne...

Pakistan suspends services of social media platforms following violent protest

Pakistan on Friday temporarily suspended the services of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to stop their use to organise demonstrations following violent protests by a radical religious group that has now been banne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021