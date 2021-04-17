COVID: 12 more deaths, 1,392 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,167 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 1,392 new cases took the infection count to 75,587, an official said.

The active cases in the state climbed to 8,444, the official said.

Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said three people each died in Shimla and Kangra, two in Solan and one each in Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Meanwhile, 647 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, he added.

