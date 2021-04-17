COVID-19: J-K's SMHS hospital suspends OPD services

Jammu and Kashmir's premier tertiary care hospital, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS), shut down its out-patient department (OPD) services in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the union territory.

In an order, the hospital administration said the decision has been taken in view of the surge in the cases and in order to cater to the rush of COVID-19 patients/suspected cases.

''All routine OPDs/ elective surgeries shall be stopped till further orders and only surgeries of emergency nature, malignancies, thesis related cases and other referral cases shall be entertained,'' the order said.

The administration designated various wards including isolation/drug de-addiction centre, paid rooms, MICU, SICU, and disaster management ward as COVID-19 wards.

The patient load vis-à-vis duty roster of doctors and paramedical staff should be regulated and rationalized, the order said.

