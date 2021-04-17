Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirusReuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:09 IST
Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be a 7 p.m. curfew for cars. Intensive care units are near maximum capacity in most hospitals, officials said.
With a population of around 11.5 million, Tunisia has recorded 9,639 deaths from almost 282,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
