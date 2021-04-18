Left Menu

No COVID-19 patient in Maha died due to oxygen shortage: Tope

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:15 IST
No COVID-19 patient in Maha died due to oxygen shortage: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that no COVID-19 patient died in the state-run hospitals due to the shortage of medical oxygen.

He also said most of the COVID-19 fatalities have occurred due to the delay on part of patients in seeking proper medical treatment.

Tope termed ''false'' the media reports that the shortage of medical oxygen resulted in the death of COVID-19 patients in some parts of the state.

''I have received reports from (government) hospitals in the state. No COVID-19 patient died due to the shortage of oxygen in these hospitals,'' he told reporters.

Earlier this week, kin of 10 COVID-19 patients who died at two hospitals in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai had alleged that a shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.

Civic authorities in Palghar and the management of the medical facilities had denied these allegations.

Tope attributed most COVID-19 fatalities due to late admission in hospitals.

''Especially in rural areas, coronavirus positive patients are being traditionally treated by local doctors,'' he said.

Tope further said that people showing specific symptoms should get themselves tested for coronavirus without delay and seek medical treatment.

He also appealed to eligible people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

''There are 4,200 vaccination centres in Maharashtra where eligible people can go and get themselves inoculated,'' the health minister said.

Tope also appreciated doctors and frontline workers for their efforts and dedication during the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in India, recorded a total of 37,70,707 COVID-19 cases till Saturday while 59,970 patients have died so far, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Youth held on murder charge

A youth was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in the Chaandpur police station area, an official said. Area SHO Devidayal Singh said the girl was raped by the youth around 4.30 pm on Friday. The girl...

Guj: Remdesivir firm's top executive held for black marketing

A top executive of a Daman-based pharmaceutical company and his aide have been arrested from Valsad district in Gujarat for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, police sa...

France restricting travel from 4 countries to curb variants

France is imposing entry restrictions on travellers from four countries Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil in hopes of keeping out especially contagious coronavirus variants, the government has announced.The restrictions include ma...

IPL 2021: RCB spinner Chahal relishes bowling against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal might have given 20 runs in the 17th over but the spinner still played an instrumental role in his teams win on Sunday evening. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers knocks of 78 and 76 wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021