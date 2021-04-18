Left Menu

Tripura CM recovers from COVID-19, wife also tests negative

The CM will join office after consulting with doctors, he said.Nath ruled out any possibility of imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the state in view of spiralling COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country.We do not think that we have to impose lockdown or night curfew in the near future.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-04-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 21:45 IST
Tripura CM recovers from COVID-19, wife also tests negative
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BjpBiplab)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has recovered from the coronavirus infection that he contracted on April 7, and will join office after consulting with doctors, a minister said.

The chief minister's wife Niti Deb, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time within eight months, also tested negative for the disease, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

''The chief minister and his wife have recovered from the COVID-19 infection as they tested negative on Saturday.

They are well. The CM will join office after consulting with doctors,'' he said.

Nath ruled out any possibility of imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the state in view of spiralling COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country.

''We do not think that we have to impose lockdown or night curfew in the near future. The overall situation is better than any other state in the country. We are keeping a close vigil and reviewing the preparedness to fight against the pandemic,'' he said.

The minister said the administration has been strict to enforce the COVID protocols and urged people of the northeastern state to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms in public places.

''The Tripura government is ready to deal with any situation. We have adequate hospital beds, ICU and ventilators, while the availability of oxygen is satisfactory,'' Nath, who is also the spokesperson of the state Cabinet, said.

Tripura's COVID tally rose to 34,002 on Sunday as 69 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The state now has 376 active cases, and 33,137 people have recovered from the disease and 391 patients died, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 effect: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from Tuesday to May 3

Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.They said the Hong Kong government has also suspended flights to and ...

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...

Lingaraj Temple shut; Covid-negative report, vax certificate must for entering Puri temple

The famed Lingaraj Temple was declared closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Sunday after several servitors were found to be COVID-positive.In an order, the civic body said that it will, however, ensure that the shrine of L...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs planning for breakaway Super League

Media reports on Sunday said that 12 European clubs, including six from England, have signed up to a breakaway Super League -- a rival competition to UEFAs Champions League. Following are some reactions to the newsEUROPEAN SOCCERS GOVERNING...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021