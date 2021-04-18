Left Menu

Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for people travelling to Kerala

In the wake of worsening COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the state government on Sunday ordered that all domestic travellers visiting Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours before or after the arrival.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of worsening COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the state government on Sunday ordered that all domestic travellers visiting Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours before or after the arrival. According to an official statement issued by the state government, everyone coming to Kerala from other states should register on e-Jagratha portal.

"Those who have been vaccinated also should carry out RT-PCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state. Those who are not should undergo RT-PCR test as soon as they arrive in Kerala and remain in room isolation at their place of residence till the results of the examination are received," the statement said. The statement further ordered said that those who have not undergone RTPCR examination should stay in room isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival in Kerala and monitor the symptoms.

"Those whose test results are negative must strictly adhere to Covid safety standards such as wearing a mask, keeping a social distance, and using hand sanitiser," it added. According to an official data on Sunday, Kerala reported 18,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

