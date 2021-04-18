PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 33934 29896 413 3625 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 853460 766398 12121 74941 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 356971 311339 3415 42217 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 76375 66479 1177 8696 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 146692 133168 2057 11467 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 12071 10267 133 1671 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 300038 257946 7902 34190 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 414869 344331 3151 67387 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 124033 102367 1868 17293 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 851620 650333 9830 191457 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 962037 909941 7410 44686 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1161065 1014152 13351 133543 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1239424 1140486 4929 93686 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 1165 769 1 390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 47771 42595 708 4468 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 991451 907947 13113 70391 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 351424 312563 1824 37037 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 516412 386529 5580 124303 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 4950 3848 4 1098 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 67212 59277 883 7052 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 404569 337545 5377 61647 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 408080 334947 4557 68576 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3839338 3106828 60473 670388 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5331 5146 64 121 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 16987 16809 56 122 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 223816 216397 1129 4794 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 324117 277667 1749 44700 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 155115 130694 1376 23045 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29721 29090 376 255 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 14871 14038 153 680 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4859 4509 12 338 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12555 12110 94 176 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 368258 346134 1944 120127 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6696 6014 136 399 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 34002 33137 391 376 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 659927 599721 10568 49630 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 15016357 12921417 177858 2009464 ------------------------------------------------------------------ * This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,47,88,109 and the death toll at 1,77,150. The ministry said there are 18,01,316 active cases while 1,28,09,643 people have so far recovered from the infection.

