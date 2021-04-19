Left Menu

Brazil reports 42,980 new coronavirus cases, 1,657 deaths in 24 hours

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-04-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 02:41 IST
Brazil reports 42,980 new coronavirus cases, 1,657 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil recorded 42,980 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,657 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 373,335, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Czech diplomats, says Prague took hostile step

Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to the Czech governments expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies for a military intelligence agency that Prague claims was involved in a 20...

Cuban dissidents decry harassment, as congress denounces 'counterrevolution' attempts

Cuban dissidents accused authorities of cutting their web access and preventing them from leaving their homes during the Cuban Communist Party Congress where leaders denounced renewed U.S.-backed attempts at counterrevolution using online p...

U.S. says Chad rebels heading towards capital from north

The United States said rebel fighters in Chad appeared to be moving towards the capital NDjamena and ordered non-essential staff to leave, warning of possible violence.A spokesman for the rebel Front for Change and Concord in Chad FACT said...

Soccer-Anger as European breakaway threat re-emerges hours before UEFA vote

European football closed ranks on Sunday and threatened to ban any clubs that join a breakaway competition after the spectre of a European Super League re-emerged, prompting condemnation from European political leaders. UEFA said on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021