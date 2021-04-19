India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 09:32 IST
India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.
The country's deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data.
