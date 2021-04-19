Denmark's health authority deems AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be given on voluntary basis - Ritzau

Denmark's health authority deems AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be given on voluntary basis - RitzauReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:17 IST
Denmark's health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.
Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of a blood clot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- Denmark