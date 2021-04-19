Denmark's health authority deems AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be given on voluntary basis - Ritzau

Denmark's health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.

Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of a blood clot.

