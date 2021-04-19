Left Menu

FDA asks Emergent plant behind botched COVID-19 vaccines to pause manufacturing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to halt producing new materials for COVID-19 vaccines until the regulator completes an inspection of its plant in Baltimore, which is under scrutiny after millions of doses were thrown away due to a manufacturing error. Johnson & Johnson, which was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant in early April after the incident by the U.S. government, said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:31 IST
FDA asks Emergent plant behind botched COVID-19 vaccines to pause manufacturing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Emergent BioSolutions Inc to halt producing new materials for COVID-19 vaccines until the regulator completes an inspection of its plant in Baltimore, which is under scrutiny after millions of doses were thrown away due to a manufacturing error.

Johnson & Johnson, which was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant in early April after the incident by the U.S. government, said it would work with Emergent and the FDA to address any findings at the end of the inspection. "At this time, it is premature to speculate on any potential impact this could have on the timing of our vaccine deliveries," J&J said. The company has previously said it would deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States by the first half of 2021.

The request to pause manufacturing is the latest setback to the company's COVID-19 vaccine, which has been paused for use by U.S. regulators as they review reports of rare but serious blood clots in people who took the one-dose shot. Emergent said on Monday in a regulatory filing that the U.S. FDA started the review on April 12 and requested the halt in manufacturing on April 16 pending completion of the review and remediation. (https://bit.ly/32oEg7A)

The company said it would quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview, Baltimore facility until the review is complete. European regulators are also reviewing cases of blood clots and J&J has delayed the vaccine's rollout in the region.

J&J tapped contract manufacturers Emergent and Catalent Inc to scale up production of the vaccine and meet its global supply targets. Catalent provides the final stage - where vials are filled and labeled - while Emergent makes the drug substance. Initial U.S. doses are being made at J&J's plant in Leiden, Netherlands.

In March, J&J said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent. J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the batch would have produced, but the New York Times, without citing a source, reported that about 15 million doses were ruined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chad's army says 300 rebels killed as capital is on alert

Chads military claimed that it has killed some 300 rebels advancing on the capital, NDjamena, as the government on Monday deployed tanks and other armed vehicles in the citys streets.The death toll given on state television and radio by arm...

Ex-village head killed, 7 injured in clash between rival groups in UP

A former village head was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between two groups in the Bhojipura area here, police said on Monday.Superintendent of Police city Ravindra Kumar said the incident took place in Viviapur village on ...

WRAPUP 2-Hunger-striking Navalny transferred to Russian prison hospital

Russias main opposition leader Alexei Navalny was transferred to a prison hospital, the prison service and his lawyer said on Monday, 20 days into a hunger strike that has brought international warnings of consequences should he die in jail...

Ramesh Pokhriyal virtually addresses annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank virtually addressed the annual Convocation of IIM Rohtak today. A total of 480 students from the MBA programme and 12 students from the doctoral program attended the convocation cere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021