Left Menu

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of India's (SII) request for a 30 billion rupee ($400 million) grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, sought the funds to increase its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, from up to 70 million currently.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:00 IST
India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of India's (SII) request for a 30 billion rupee ($400 million) grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, sought the funds to increase its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, from up to 70 million currently. "We are clear that we will give whatever support is necessary to develop and boost the availability of vaccines in the country," the source said on Sunday, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Given the surge in domestic demand, any funding from the government is unlikely to help alleviate a slump in vaccine exports. India has delayed big shipments this month, exporting only about 2 million doses compared with 64 million doses between late January and March. A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment. SII, which will soon also start making the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Indian government is struggling to meet demand for the vaccine from many states as infections spread with record speed. India has administered more than 112 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot so far, the most in the world, despite concerns about some people overseas developing blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Since starting its immunisation campaign in mid-January, it has injected a total of 123 million vaccine doses, including nearly 11 million of a domestically developed shot known as Covaxin. The government is also trying to boost output of Covaxin and has also changed rules to fast-track imports of vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. ($1 = 74.8600 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series 'Ramyug'

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday announced their new series Ramyug, directed by Hum Tum fame Kunal Kohli. The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchans voice and tabla...

Centre, state failed in migrant workers crisis in COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said that the Centre and AAP government miserably failed to think about migrant workers during the 2020 lockdown and lessons are required to be learnt from it as daily wagers are again going to face the grim real...

South Africa's vaccine compensation fund could cost $17.5 mln in first year

The South African governments compensation fund to cover potential injuries from COVID-19 vaccines could cost around 250 million rand 17.5 million in the first year, the health minister said in response to questions in parliament. The Afric...

People flock markets to stock groceries, other essentials ahead of lockdown in Delhi

People flocked the markets to stock groceries and other essentials, and ran other errands soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases. Long queues were seen outside stores at man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021