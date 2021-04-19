105 persons test positive for corona in Meghalaya

A total 105 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday pushing the active coronavirus cases to 754, state health officials said.

The state recorded two fresh deaths in the past two days, increasing the toll in the contagion to 154, they said.

With todays new infections, the COVID-19 tally has shot to 14,979, the officials said.

On Sunday 73 new cases were detected, Health Services director Aman War said.

During the same period 33 affected persons have recovered from the disease taking the total recovery to 14,071, he said.

Till date 4.36 lakh tests have been conducted out of which 4.21 lakh have tested negative, War said.

As of Monday a total 1.77 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and 47,416 of them have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine, War said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)