Left Menu

105 persons test positive for corona in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:37 IST
105 persons test positive for corona in Meghalaya

A total 105 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday pushing the active coronavirus cases to 754, state health officials said.

The state recorded two fresh deaths in the past two days, increasing the toll in the contagion to 154, they said.

With todays new infections, the COVID-19 tally has shot to 14,979, the officials said.

On Sunday 73 new cases were detected, Health Services director Aman War said.

During the same period 33 affected persons have recovered from the disease taking the total recovery to 14,071, he said.

Till date 4.36 lakh tests have been conducted out of which 4.21 lakh have tested negative, War said.

As of Monday a total 1.77 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and 47,416 of them have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine, War said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Final decision on three Euro 2020 host cities to be taken on April 23

UEFA will take a final call on the status of Munich, Bilbao and Dublin as host cities for the 2020 European Championship on Friday after the venues could not guarantee spectator attendance, European soccers governing body said on Monday. Ea...

Delegate: Progress in Iran nuclear talks but end ''far away''

High-level talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran are moving ahead with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains far away, Russias delegate said Monday.Th...

Britain seeing some community transmission of S African coronavirus variant -minister

Britain has seen some community transmission of the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, though he said around two-thirds of cases were related to international travel.However, w...

Amitabh Bachchan lends vocals to Hanuman Chalisa for Kunal Kohli's new series 'Ramyug'

Streaming platform MX Player on Monday announced their new series Ramyug, directed by Hum Tum fame Kunal Kohli. The announcement teaser featured a special rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchans voice and tabla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021