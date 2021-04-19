Left Menu

UP reports 167 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a day so far

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose by 167, the highest daily rise so far, to reach 9,997 while 28,287 fresh cases pushed the tally of infection in the state to 8,79,831, according to a health bulletin.

The number of recoveries has increased with over 10,978 patients discharged in a day, it stated.

A total of 6,61,311 people have so far recuperated from the disease in the state leaving 2,08,523 active cases, according to the bulletin.

Of the 167 fresh COVID-19 deaths, 22 were reported from Lucknow, 18 from Kanpur, nine each from Chandauli and Allahabad, 10 from Varanasi, six from Banda, and five each from Gorakhpur, Ballia, Shahjahanpur and Bahraich, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Lucknow reported 5,897, followed by Varanasi 2,668, Allahabad 1,576 and 1365 from Kanpur.

As far as recoveries are concerned, the state capital also had maximum recoveries and 2,641 patients were discharged, while in Varanasi and Allahabad 1,421 and 1,378 people were discharged, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said over 3.84 crore samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, which included over two lakh tested in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

