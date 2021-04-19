Rajasthan appointing nodal officers for better facilities to patients during pandemic

The Rajasthan government has issued an order to appoint nodal officers for coordination between private hospitals and the state health department in order to provide better and accessible treatment facilities to patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health secretary Siddharth Mahajan issued the order in this regard.

He said the nodal officers will make sure that 25 per cent beds in private hospitals having a capacity of 60 beds or more are reserved for COVID-19 patients. Also, they will make efforts to ramp up the vaccination in private hospitals.

The officers will work for making beds available to patients who approach the CM helpline number 181.

The nodal officers will be appointed by district collectors, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)