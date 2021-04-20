Left Menu

Ten states account for over 77 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate 7-day moving average continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 percent, it said. Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10. Indias daily news cases are showing a rising trend and a total of 2,59,170 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:42 IST
Ten states account for over 77 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, account for 77.67 percent of the new COVID-19 infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate (7-day moving average) continues to show an upward trend and currently stands at 15.99 percent, it said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10.

India's daily news cases are showing a rising trend and a total of 2,59,170 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 while Delhi reported 23,686 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 20,31,977 and now comprises 13.26 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,02,648 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala cumulatively account for 62.07 percent of India's total active cases.

''The daily positivity rate (7-day moving average) continues to show an upward trend, currently stands at 15.99 percent.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,31,08,582 with 1,54,761 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.18 percent, the ministry said. It said that 1,761 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 82.74 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (351). Delhi follows with 240 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13 crores as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the ministry said in the afternoon.

A total of 12,71,29,113 vaccine doses (10,96,59,181 first doses and 1,74,69,932 second doses) have been administered through 18,83,241 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 91,70,717 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 57,67,657 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,14,32,732 FLWs who have received the first dose, and 56,86,608 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,66,82,963 and 47,04,601 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively and 4,23,72,769 and 13,11,066 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states account for 59.33 percent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Over 32 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As of day-94 of the vaccination drive (April 19), 32,76,555 vaccine doses were given. A total of 22,87,419 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 45,856 sessions for the first dose and 9,89,136 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision that foreign spectators would not be a...

No athletes have requested pre-Olympic vaccinations yet, says Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday that they received no request from athletes to vaccinate them before the opening of the Olympic games.The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1 per cent vaccinated, caus...

Leaders’ consensus to maintain peace at borders cannot be 'swept under carpet', India tells China

India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern...

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021