Left Menu

All possible arrangements to be made in Rajasthan to handle COVID: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said all possible arrangements will be made to handle the COVID pandemic with a robust medical infrastructure in the state.He also appealed to people to register for the chief ministers Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme which provides cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family and also covers treatment expenses for coronavirus.Constant monitoring is being done and all arrangements are being made to ensure that people do not suffer.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:20 IST
All possible arrangements to be made in Rajasthan to handle COVID: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said all possible arrangements will be made to handle the COVID pandemic with a robust medical infrastructure in the state.

He also appealed to people to register for the chief minister's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme which provides cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family and also covers treatment expenses for coronavirus.

''Constant monitoring is being done and all arrangements are being made to ensure that people do not suffer. The focus of the state government is on public health, therefore, we have announced Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme which is going to be implemented from May 1,'' Gehlot said. He said that necessary directions have been issued to officials for ensuring proper arrangement and treatment of COVID patients and for increasing the number of beds. ''The demand for ventilators, oxygen and beds is increasing and all arrangements will be made,'' he said, adding that directions have been issued to ensure availability of beds in hospitals and COVID care centres. The chief minister insisted that people should register themselves for the scheme by April 30 so that they can benefit in case of requirement.

''Health is our priority sector, so, we introduced the 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign in 2019. Its vision is to make people aware about living a healthy lifestyle. It is a unique programme on preventive healthcare that motivated people to stay healthy during the pandemic last year,'' he told PTI.

''This year the government has launched the ambitious scheme of cashless insurance cover for all residents of the state. The insurance also covers COVID-19,'' he said. The beneficiaries will be able to get cashless treatment in government and empanelled private hospitals.

The scheme will provide free insurance to all families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), to small and marginal farmers, contractual workers and to those who received COVID ex-gratia, and those not covered under these schemes will have to pay 50 per cent of the annual premium of Rs 850.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision that foreign spectators would not be a...

No athletes have requested pre-Olympic vaccinations yet, says Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday that they received no request from athletes to vaccinate them before the opening of the Olympic games.The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1 per cent vaccinated, caus...

Leaders’ consensus to maintain peace at borders cannot be 'swept under carpet', India tells China

India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control LAC cannot be swept under the carpet and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern...

Mobile Premier League acquires GamingMonk to widen e-sports portfolio

Mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League MPL on Tuesday said it has acquired city-based e-sports gaming platform, GamingMonk.Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.GamingMonk hosts e-sports tournaments across multiple p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021