All possible arrangements to be made in Rajasthan to handle COVID: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said all possible arrangements will be made to handle the COVID pandemic with a robust medical infrastructure in the state.

He also appealed to people to register for the chief minister's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme which provides cashless insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family and also covers treatment expenses for coronavirus.

''Constant monitoring is being done and all arrangements are being made to ensure that people do not suffer. The focus of the state government is on public health, therefore, we have announced Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme which is going to be implemented from May 1,'' Gehlot said. He said that necessary directions have been issued to officials for ensuring proper arrangement and treatment of COVID patients and for increasing the number of beds. ''The demand for ventilators, oxygen and beds is increasing and all arrangements will be made,'' he said, adding that directions have been issued to ensure availability of beds in hospitals and COVID care centres. The chief minister insisted that people should register themselves for the scheme by April 30 so that they can benefit in case of requirement.

''Health is our priority sector, so, we introduced the 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign in 2019. Its vision is to make people aware about living a healthy lifestyle. It is a unique programme on preventive healthcare that motivated people to stay healthy during the pandemic last year,'' he told PTI.

''This year the government has launched the ambitious scheme of cashless insurance cover for all residents of the state. The insurance also covers COVID-19,'' he said. The beneficiaries will be able to get cashless treatment in government and empanelled private hospitals.

The scheme will provide free insurance to all families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), to small and marginal farmers, contractual workers and to those who received COVID ex-gratia, and those not covered under these schemes will have to pay 50 per cent of the annual premium of Rs 850.

