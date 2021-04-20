Left Menu

IATA head Walsh hits out at expensive PCR tests for travel

The head of global airline industry body IATA has hit out at the high cost of COVID-19 testing, accusing providers of profiteering from travel, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary. European airlines are counting on a travel rebound this summer after months of COVID-19 restrictions left them struggling with minimal revenues and huge new debts were taken on to survive the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:22 IST
IATA head Walsh hits out at expensive PCR tests for travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of global airline industry body IATA has hit out at the high cost of COVID-19 testing, accusing providers of profiteering from travel, and calling for the industry to challenge whether PCR tests are necessary.

European airlines are counting on a travel rebound this summer after months of COVID-19 restrictions left them struggling with minimal revenues and huge new debts were taken on to survive the pandemic. But any demand for PCR tests that can cost more than the short flights themselves threatens the recovery.

"We're clearly seeing evidence of profiteering by people who have jumped on the testing bandwagon," Willie Walsh, IATA's new director-general, said at a virtual industry conference on Tuesday. He said that governments had mandated PCR tests and were then charging value-added tax on the cost of the testing, a scenario which he said needed to be challenged.

"The cost of testing should be significantly lower than it is. I think we've got to challenge whether PCR testing is necessary," he said. PCR tests, the so-called gold standard test, can cost around 100 pounds ($140) in Britain.

Airline bosses, led by EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren, say PCR tests will make travel too expensive for many and are calling for authorities to instead allow travelers to use lateral flow or antigen tests which are much cheaper and give results more quickly. "We can't have a situation where only the wealthy are able to travel. That would be a shame and a disgrace and everyone in the industry should be pushing back," Walsh said.

Walsh said that lateral flow and rapid antigen tests are "just as effective" in the context where there are other measures in place to help manage risk. ($1 = 0.7150 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday and tightened its forecast for profits this year.The company has p...

We hope Centre is applying its mind based on need of each state when deciding where to send medicines and resources: HC.

We hope Centre is applying its mind based on need of each state when deciding where to send medicines and resources HC....

Merkel defends German/Russian pipeline construction

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday defended her countrys ongoing cooperation with Russia on the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid growing criticism of Moscows treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and aggressio...

HC displeased over huge wastage of vaccines; says vaccinate whom all you can

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over huge wastage of vaccines and asked the Centre to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure there is no wastage.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said according to news re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021