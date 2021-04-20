Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says Centre's vaccine policy appears hollow, without substance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:18 IST
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says Centre's vaccine policy appears hollow, without substance
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting out at the Centre's new vaccine policy and terming it ''hollow, without substance and a regrettable show'' of evasion of responsibility.

The central government on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, liberalizing the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

''I am informed that the central government has announced the much-delayed universal vaccine policy on 19th April 2021, which appears to be hollow, without substance and a regrettable show of evasion of responsibility by the central government at a time of crisis,'' Banerjee said in the letter.

She also reminded the prime minister that she had in a letter dated February 24, 2021, requested his intervention to allow West Bengal purchase vaccines directly with state resources and give free vaccination to people of the state.

''No response was received from your end. Now when the number of cases in the second wave of COVID is spiraling like anything, the Centre has chosen to tactically indulge in empty rhetoric and shy away from its responsibility for making available vaccines to the people of the country,'' Banerjee wrote.

She pointed out that the announcement made on Monday did not address major issues like ensuring quality, efficacy, stable flow of supply of required number of doses by the manufacturers and also the price at which the vaccines are to be purchased by the states.

''It is apprehended that the announced policy might lead to unscrupulous mechanisms in the market, including pricing of vaccines as it appears to be based on market prices which may put the common people under huge financial burden.

''More importantly, the supply would also become very erratic because the vaccine manufacturers are hardly prepared to scale up their production capacities to the desired levels to meet the nationwide demand,'' the West Bengal chief minister said.

She added that the required vaccines are not currently available in the market and requested for steps to ensure their availability at the earliest.

''In sum, I would earnestly request you to kindly ensure a fair, transparent and credible vaccination policy addressing all the issues outlined above, which would enable the people of the country to get vaccines urgently at affordable prices as per current scale as applicable,'' Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

SC stays HC order directing UP govt to impose strict restrictions in 5 cities

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde p...

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Swedes under 65 vaccinated with one shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday.Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after re...

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh to increase cooperation in trade remedies

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its ex post facto approval to a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between Indias Director General of Trade Remedies and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission to increase cooperation in the area of trade ...

SA hoping to inoculate 46.2 million people by March 2022

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, says the government is hoping to inoculate 46.2 million South Africans by March 2022.However, this is provided the country receives the millions of vaccines that the nation has secured from drug makers. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021