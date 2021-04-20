Left Menu

Over 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:52 IST
Over 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Tuesday, the ministry said, adding that on an average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,00,27,370, according to a provisional report updated at 9 pm on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries include 92,01,040 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 58,16,538 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,15,59,218 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 58,52,669 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

On the 95th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, a total of 28,98,257 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm -- 19,18,155 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,80,102 for the second dose.

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

The Union Health Secretary and the Union Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) held a video-conference meeting with states and union territories on Tuesday on various issues connected with medicines used for treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospital setting, the ministry said.

The Secretary of Pharmaceuticals made a presentation giving the present status of Remdesivir.

She informed that the drug has been approved as investigational therapy in patients who are on oxygen support with moderate/severe COVID-19 disease. Due to the recent surge in infections, the demand for the drug also grew rapidly with reported shortages. Considering it, the authorities concerned have undertaken an exercise to work out Remdesivir injection allocation to states based on an objective criteria.

Since the clinical guidance provides that Remdesivir should be used in cases where oxygen is also required, the allocation is based on the oxygen allocation.

All states were requested to ensure judicious use of Remdesivir according to clinical management protocol for COVID-19, conduct campaign to address any possible black-marketing or hoarding of drugs used in COVID-19 treatment and also facilitate the smooth and unimpeded movement of drugs including inter-state supplies, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ambassador to Russia to fly home for consultations

U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.Ru...

Jurors reach verdict in Chauvin trial in Minneapolis

The jury said it has reached a verdict on its second day of deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an...

Blinken to meet virtually with 15 Caribbean foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Wednesday with 15 foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.They will discuss a number of issues affecting our region, inclu...

Turkey says U.S. recognising Armenian 'genocide' will further harm ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden recognising the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide on April 24 will further harm already strained ties between the NATO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021