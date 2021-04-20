Over 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Tuesday, the ministry said, adding that on an average 45,000 CVCs were functional on any given day earlier. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 13,00,27,370, according to a provisional report updated at 9 pm on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries include 92,01,040 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 58,16,538 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,15,59,218 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 58,52,669 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

On the 95th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, a total of 28,98,257 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm -- 19,18,155 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,80,102 for the second dose.

Phase-I of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, prioritizing protection for healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The phase-II was initiated from March 1, focusing on protecting most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age.

Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, the central government said on Monday as it liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

The Union Health Secretary and the Union Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) held a video-conference meeting with states and union territories on Tuesday on various issues connected with medicines used for treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospital setting, the ministry said.

The Secretary of Pharmaceuticals made a presentation giving the present status of Remdesivir.

She informed that the drug has been approved as investigational therapy in patients who are on oxygen support with moderate/severe COVID-19 disease. Due to the recent surge in infections, the demand for the drug also grew rapidly with reported shortages. Considering it, the authorities concerned have undertaken an exercise to work out Remdesivir injection allocation to states based on an objective criteria.

Since the clinical guidance provides that Remdesivir should be used in cases where oxygen is also required, the allocation is based on the oxygen allocation.

All states were requested to ensure judicious use of Remdesivir according to clinical management protocol for COVID-19, conduct campaign to address any possible black-marketing or hoarding of drugs used in COVID-19 treatment and also facilitate the smooth and unimpeded movement of drugs including inter-state supplies, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)