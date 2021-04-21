Brazil in talks to buy 100 mln more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses

Brazil is in talks to buy another 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, Communications Minister Fabio Faria wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, as the country scrambles to procure more shots after a sluggish start to its vaccination program.

"The negotiation started about 20 days ago and the (government) is seeking to speed up the process," he wrote. Brazil is one of the current epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, driven by a new highly transmissible virus variant, a slow and patchy vaccine rollout and uneven restrictions to help curb the pathogen's spread.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro has come under fire for failing to ensure vaccine supplies fast enough. If the deal is signed, the new supply of 100 million doses would begin to be delivered at the end of the year, in order to secure supplies for next year's immunization drive, a source with direct knowledge of the subject said.

Brazil had already closed one deal for 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine produced with German partner BioNTech SE . The first delivery of that order is due to arrive next week. Between April and June, a total of 15.5 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses are due to arrive, the Health Ministry said. Separately, Pfizer said on Tuesday that Brazil's health regulator Anvisa had authorized the vaccine to be stored at -20 degrees Celsius (-4°F) for up to two weeks, which will facilitate logistics across the tropical, contintent-sized nation.

The Pfizer vaccine has a shelf life of six months when stored at -75 degrees Celsius (-103°F), which represents a logistical challenge in Brazil as it requires specialized freezers. By comparison, vaccines already used in Brazil against Covid-19 - Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac and AstraZeneca's shot - can be stored at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

