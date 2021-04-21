Left Menu

Police arrange 11 oxygen cylinders for pvt hospital with 32 COVID-19 patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:26 IST
Police arrange 11 oxygen cylinders for pvt hospital with 32 COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for a private hospital in the city's Janakpuri area where 32 COVID-19 patients are admitted, officials said.

A senior police officer said a distress call was received from Amarleela Hospital around 9 am saying oxygen stock at the facility was nearly exhausted.

The hospital said it has 32 coronavirus patients, the police said.

''Police contacted local oxygen suppliers and succeeded in finding medical oxygen. Eleven cylinders have been arranged for the hospital from three different locations -- Kirti Nagar, Gole Market and Mayapuri,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said.

The police said they are in constant touch with the hospital and oxygen suppliers to meet any emergency.

