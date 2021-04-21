Left Menu

With enough supplies, Israel looks to re-route AstraZeneca vaccine delivery

Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and is exploring with the company whether a big shipment in the pipeline could be sent elsewhere, Israel's pandemic coordinator said on Wednesday. "We are trying to find the best solution.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:16 IST
With enough supplies, Israel looks to re-route AstraZeneca vaccine delivery
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and is exploring with the company whether a big shipment in the pipeline could be sent elsewhere, Israel's pandemic coordinator said on Wednesday.

"We are trying to find the best solution. After all, we don't want (the vaccines) to get here and have to throw them into the trash," the official, Nachman Ash, told Army Radio, saying Israel's needs were being met by other suppliers. In his remarks, Ash made no reference to AstraZeneca's vaccine having been associated with very rare blood clots in Europe. Many countries there resumed administering it after the European Union's drug watchdog said benefits outweighed risks.

Israel cast a wide net last year when trying to secure vaccine doses at the height of the pandemic and pre-ordered from a number of companies. It largely settled on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, launching one of the world's swiftest rollouts. COVID-19 infections in Israel have dropped dramatically and the economy has reopened.

Israel is also buying the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, which uses a similar messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Ash said that with supplies secure through 2022, Israel no longer required the 10 million doses it agreed to purchase from AstraZeneca.

"They can certainly be used in other places in the world. At the moment, we are trying to find, along with the company, the best way to do this," he said. "We believe it would be best if they (the vaccines) did not come to Israel and we agree with the company on some sort of way to divert them elsewhere."

Officials at AstraZeneca had no immediate comment. Around 81% of Israeli citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel - have received both doses.

Some 167,000 of the 5.2 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Islamist Hamas-run Gaza have had at least one dose of vaccine, with supplies coming in from Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, the global COVAX vaccine-sharing program, and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: COVID-19 patients' kin protest over oxygen shortage at pvt hospital

Relatives of COVID-19 patients took to the streets on Wednesday after a private hospital informed them about the shortage of oxygen at the facility in Maharashtras Latur city, an official said.A senior district official has, however, claime...

Hundreds rally against German COVID-19 lockdown law

Hundreds of people protested in Berlin on Wednesday against a law parliament is set to pass giving the national government power to impose lockdowns on areas with high coronavirus infection rates to curb a third wave of the pandemic.Chancel...

Delhi police setting up 3 Covid care centres for its personnel, their families

The Delhi Police Wednesday said it was in the process of setting up three Covid care centres in the city for its personnel and their family members.Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the facilities are being set up at Shahdara, ...

European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries

European countries prepared on Wednesday to resume deliveries of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and speed up the rollout after Europes drug regulator backed the shot.Germanys health ministry said it would start deliveries to federal sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021