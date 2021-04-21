India to increase oxygen supplies amid shortage -govt

The Indian government plans to increase supplies of medical oxygen in coming days, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies.

The government was also evaluating applications from suppliers overseas for oxygen imports, Bhushan told a news conference, adding that state leaders in the country should plan its use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)