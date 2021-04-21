India to increase oxygen supplies amid shortage -govt

India to increase oxygen supplies amid shortage -govtReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:10 IST
The Indian government plans to increase supplies of medical oxygen in coming days, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies.
The government was also evaluating applications from suppliers overseas for oxygen imports, Bhushan told a news conference, adding that state leaders in the country should plan its use.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhushan
- Health
- Rajesh Bhushan
- Indian