Left Menu

Acute oxygen shortage in Delhi's St Stephen's Hospital; supply left for 2 hrs only

St Stephen's Hospital in the Tis Hazari area in Delhi is under acute shortage of oxygen with supply left for only two hours, said an official from the hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:35 IST
Acute oxygen shortage in Delhi's St Stephen's Hospital; supply left for 2 hrs only
St Stephen's Hospital, Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

St Stephen's Hospital in the Tis Hazari area in Delhi is under acute shortage of oxygen with supply left for only two hours, said an official from the hospital. "There are around 300 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. There is a limit of only two hours of oxygen supply. We are struggling and seek immediate help. Oxygen supplier Linde India has stopped our supply," a hospital official told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had flagged a critical shortage of oxygen in Delhi, informing that only 8 to 12 hours of oxygen was available in most hospitals. "In many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only. If more oxygen is not made available immediately it could affect lives. No action was taken on our request to the Centre to increase Delhi's quota of oxygen," Sisodia had told ANI.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too requested the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to the national capital. "Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Kejriwal tweeted.

He had earlier made a similar appeal to the central government, saying that hospitals in the national capital are running low on oxygen as well as ICU beds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UNDP partners with HEART 17 to unite youth, artists, business to achieve SDGs

A new global initiative called HEART 17, launched today in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme UNDP, to bring together young people and the creative and private sectors to fight poverty, inequality and climate change.H...

EXCLUSIVE-UN envoy to hold "sideline" meetings ahead of ASEAN summit on Myanmar

United Nations special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener will go to Jakarta on Thursday to meet senior members of Southeast Asian governments searching for a path to end bloodshed and restore stability in Myanmar, according to three sources...

Keep online teaching, learning activities suspended in summer vacation: Delhi govt to pvt schools

All online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9, the Delhi government directed private schools on Wednesday.The Directorate of Education DoE had on Monday...

First batch of COVID vaccines lands in opposition-held Syria

Syrias last rebel-held enclave received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, with a refrigerated truck offloading over 50,000 of United Nations-secured jabs in the overcrowded province. The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021