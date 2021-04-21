Poland to ease COVID-19 curbs in some regions from April 26

Poland will lift restrictions in some regions from April 26, the health minister said on Wednesday, as daily COVID-19 case numbers start to fall. Children in the first three years of primary school will return to school for some lessons in regions with lower rates of infection, Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Hair and beauty salons will also reopen.

