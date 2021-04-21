Italy reports 364 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,844 new cases

Left Menu

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 390 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,844 from 12,074. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,076 from a previous 3,151. Some 350,034 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 294,045, the health ministry said.

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 390 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,844 from 12,074. Italy has registered 117,997 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 22,784 on Wednesday, down from 23,255 a day earlier. There were 155 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 182 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,076 from a previous 3,151.

Some 350,034 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 294,045, the health ministry said.

