Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000-mark with 90 fresh cases

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday as 90 more people, including nine CRPF personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The fresh infections -- 69 in Aizawl, 16 in Lawngtlai, two each in Mamit and Kolasib and one in Serchhip -- have pushed the state's caseload to 5,085, he said.

Thirty-one new patients have travel history, while 59 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

The state now has 497 active cases, while 4,576 people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 89.99 per cent.

Twelve patients have succumbed to infection to date.

Meanwhile, the state government issued an advisory during the day, requesting every citizen to avoid travelling to New Delhi now, unless it is ''very essential''.

As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of people of the state and the staffers and their family members at the two Mizoram houses in New Delhi, no new guests will be entertained there, it said.

Delhi logged 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday as the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample turned out to be positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.80 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,605 on Tuesday. The overall infection rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Over 1.36 lakh people, including 32,773 senior citizens, have been vaccinated so far, of whom 35,501 have been administered both doses.

