Maha allocated 50 pc of daily Remdesivir requirement: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:48 IST
Maha allocated 50 pc of daily Remdesivir requirement: Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is being allocated 26,000 Remdesivir injections per day by the Centre as against the requirement of 50,000 vials of the anti-COVID-19 drug.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said he will write to the Centre to increase the allocation of Remdesivir to Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-hit state in the country.

''The state government's daily requirement is 50,000 Remdesivir injections, but the Centre's allocation is 26,000 injections per day. This is for the next 10 days, which is very serious as timely use of the injections to treat co-morbid and serious COVID-19 patients can save lives,'' he said.

Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients. In view of a sudden spike in demand for the drug due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre last week banned its export till the situation improves.

''I will send a letter to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday to increase the allocation of the key anti-viral drug to Maharashtra,'' the minister said.

Tope and state Food and Drug Administration minister Rajendra Shingane a few days ago had assured that the supply of Remdesivir will increase from April 21.

On Wednesday, the state reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40-lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection, as per the health department.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for its ''extremely callous'' behaviour towards the issue of procuring and allocating Remdesivir injections for COVID-19 patients and said the authorities are shirking their responsibilities.

